Labor minister announces minimum wage for the year 2024 in Türkiye has been increased to 17,002 TL

Making a statement regarding the minimum wage at the ministry in the capital Ankara, Minister of Labor and Social Security Vedat Işıkhan announced the minimum wage in Türkiye has been increased to 17,002 TL.

"The minimum wage for the year 2024 has been determined"

Işıkhan's statements are as follows:

"The Minimum Wage Determination Commission has completed the work on the new minimum wage. The commission's goal is to set the limit as desired by all parties. We have undertaken an arbitrator role on both the worker and employer sides. I thank all stakeholders who have shown a positive approach during the process.



In addition to determining a minimum wage floor here, I would like to say that I find it positive to adopt a constructive approach to solving problems.



I believe that the newly determined amount will satisfy all our citizens. The minimum wage, effective from January 1, 2024, has been set at a net amount of 17,002 liras, including a 700 lira minimum wage support. This represents a 49% increase.

I wish the new minimum wage to be auspicious."



President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with the Minimum Wage Determination Commission , consisting of representatives from workers, employers, and the government.

The process of determining the new minimum wage, which concerns the general public, especially around 7 million minimum-wage workers, has reached its conclusion.

