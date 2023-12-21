TÜRKIYES E-COMMERCE GIANT TRENDYOL BECOMES OFFICIAL PARTNER OF INTERNATIONAL OLYMPIC COMMITTEE

Türkiye's e-commerce giant Trendyol becomes official partner of International Olympic Committee

Türkiye-based e-commerce giant Trendyol announced Wednesday that it became an official partner of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The deal makes the company the first Turkish partner of the organization.

It includes providing a special merchandise collection made by Turkish manufacturers for the multi-sport event, ranging from t-shirts to accessories, readily available to be purchased on the company's mobile app with shipping to select countries.

"We will contribute with our efforts for the recognition of Turkish-made products," said the head of the firm, Caglayan Cetin.

"We believe the International Olympic Committee is be an invaluable organization that plays an important role in promoting the importance and development of sports worldwide," he added.

The 2024 Olympic Games will be held in Paris from July 26 to Aug. 11.