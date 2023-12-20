 Contact Us
News Economy EU top court upholds sanctions against Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich

The European Union's highest court ruled on Wednesday to maintain sanctions against Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich. These sanctions were initially imposed following Russia's involvement in Ukraine.

Published December 20,2023
After President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian troops into Ukraine in February 2022, the EU sanctioned Russian officials and a host of Russian businessmen, such as Abramovich, while freezing hundreds of billions of dollars of Russian assets.

Abramovich had launched a legal challenge against this.

"The General Court dismisses the action brought by Mr Abramovich, thereby upholding the restrictive measures taken against him," said the EU's top court in a ruling.

Abramovich, who also holds Israeli citizenship and is a former owner of Chelsea soccer club, became one of the world's most powerful businessmen after the 1991 break-up of the Soviet Union. Forbes estimates his net worth at $9.2 billion.