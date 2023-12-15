In the next ten years, Turkish Airlines has chosen to purchase a total of 355 Airbus planes.

Turkish Airlines said on Friday it has decided to order 355 Airbus aircraft over the coming decade as it seeks to become the world's largest carrier.

"It was decided to purchase 355 aircraft from Airbus," Turkish Airlines chief executive Bilal Eksi said in a social media statement.

"I wish good luck to our country and our company," Eksi said.

The Turkish flag carrier said in a separate corporate filing statement that the purchases would made as part of its "strategic plan" for 2023-2033.

But the airline and Airbus differed slightly about the details of the deal.

The Turkish Airlines statement said it had made firm orders for 230 jets and placed purchasing rights for an additional 125 aircraft.

Airbus said in its own statement that Turkish Airlines had agreed to order 220 jets.

There was no immediate explanation for the discrepancy in numbers.







