Meta releases a site that uses artificial intelligence to generate photos

In a statement on Meta's website, the company announced that it has introduced the feature of generating photos using artificial intelligence in the messages section of social media platforms, named "Imagine with Meta," accessible through an open internet site in the United States.

The statement mentioned that this feature, usable in the messages of social media platforms, can be accessed at the address "imagine.meta.com," and it emphasized the implementation of "security" measures for AI-generated photos.

The announcement explained that photos generated with Imagine with Meta will have an "invisible watermark" added to them, intending to enable the "tracking" of the photo. It was noted that this watermark can be detected by "compatible models."

The statement also emphasized the "resistance" of the watermark added to AI-generated photos against operations such as cropping or changing their color.











