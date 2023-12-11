 Contact Us
News Economy Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks tops 18,200

Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks tops 18,200

Summary: The Palestinian death toll in the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has reached 18,205, with 49,645 others injured, according to the Health Ministry. The attacks have forced 22 hospitals and 46 primary care centers out of service. Additionally, 296 medics were reported killed in Israeli attacks.

Agencies and A News ECONOMY
Published December 11,2023
Subscribe
GAZA DEATH TOLL FROM ISRAELI ATTACKS TOPS 18,200

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has soared to 18,205, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said that 49,645 other people have also been injured in the attacks.

According to the spokesman, 22 hospitals and 46 primary care centers were forced out of service due to the Israeli bombardment.

"At least 296 medics were also killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7," al-Qudra said.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack on Israeli border towns on Oct. 7.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.