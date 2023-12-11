Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks tops 18,200

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has soared to 18,205, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said Monday.

Speaking at a press conference, ministry spokesman Ashraf al-Qudra said that 49,645 other people have also been injured in the attacks.

According to the spokesman, 22 hospitals and 46 primary care centers were forced out of service due to the Israeli bombardment.

"At least 296 medics were also killed in Israeli attacks since Oct. 7," al-Qudra said.

Israel launched relentless air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack on Israeli border towns on Oct. 7.

The Israeli death toll in the Hamas attack stood at 1,200, according to official figures.