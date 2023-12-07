Turkish Central Bank reserves rise to all-time high of $140.1B

Türkiye's Central Bank on Thursday announced record-high gross reserves of $140.1 billion as of the end of last week.

According to the bank's weekly figures, gross reserves surged $3.65 billion on a weekly basis as of Dec. 1.

Foreign currency reserves amounted to $93.23 billion after an increase of $2.24 billion over the same period, while gold reserves totaled $46.92 billion, up $1.4 billion.

This was also the 16th weekly increase in a row in gross reserves, which is the longest period of increase since 1987, when data collection began.













