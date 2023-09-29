TÜRKIYES NET FOREIGN DEBT STOCK AT $267.7B AS OF Q2

Türkiye's net foreign debt stock at $267.7B as of Q2

Türkiye's foreign net debt stock was at $267.7 billion as of the second quarter of this year, the country's Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Friday.

The debt stock rose 10.9% in the second quarter on a yearly basis, according to the ministry's data.

Down from 27.9% in the same quarter last year, the net foreign debt stock's ratio to the country's gross domestic product was at 26.2%.

The Central Bank's net foreign debt stock was at $46.23 billion, while those of lenders was at $136.5 billion.

The gross debt stock was also at $475.7 billion, up 7% over the same period.