TÜRKIYES NET FOREIGN DEBT STOCK AT $267.7B AS OF Q2

Türkiye's foreign net debt stock was at $267.7 billion as of the second quarter of this year, the country's Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Friday.
The debt stock rose 10.9% in the second quarter on a yearly basis, according to the ministry's data.
Down from 27.9% in the same quarter last year, the net foreign debt stock's ratio to the country's gross domestic product was at 26.2%.
The Central Bank's net foreign debt stock was at $46.23 billion, while those of lenders was at $136.5 billion.
The gross debt stock was also at $475.7 billion, up 7% over the same period.