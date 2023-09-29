Drone at Frankfurt Airport causes flight cancellations and delays

The sighting of a drone led to cancellations and delays of flights at Frankfurt Airport on Thursday evening.



Germany's largest airport had to shut down operations completely for 40 minutes, a spokeswoman for operator Fraport said on Friday morning.



The drone was first sighted shortly after 8 pm (1800 GMT), which led to all take-offs being stopped. After a second sighting at around 8:30 pm, operations were suspended completely until around 9:10 pm. The spokeswoman said there would still be follow-on effects on Friday.



Fraport reported 20 cancelled flights on Thursday evening, but it was unclear whether all of them were due to the drone. There were also numerous delays, but the spokeswoman could not give an exact number.



Some flights were postponed until Friday. The airport operator called on passengers to check the status of their flight and get to the airport early because there would be longer waiting times due to increased passenger traffic.



A spokesman for the Federal Police responsible for the airport also confirmed the sighting and related cancellations on Friday morning.



No more cancelled flights were listed on the airport's website on Friday morning.



