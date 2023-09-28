Türkiye signs deal for natural gas exports to Moldova

Türkiye has agreed to send natural gas to Moldova via pipeline starting Oct. 1, the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS) announced on Thursday.

The agreement between BOTAS and Moldova's East Gas Energy Trading will cover the export of 2 million cubic meters of natural gas daily to Moldova.

BOTAS Chairman and General Manager Burhan Ozcan and East Gas Energy Trading Company General Manager Nicolai Gaborak signed the agreement on Thursday.

BOTAS continues to support Europe's energy supply security with the export agreements it has made one after another, the company said in a press release.

Türkiye entered into agreements to send gas to neighboring countries, including Greece, Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania, over the previous months.

"BOTAS continues to make new export agreements by taking advantage of its infrastructure investments, advanced transmission system, geographical location and the advantages provided by this strong infrastructure," the company said.