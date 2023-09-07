Şimşek to kick off global investment roadshow at G20 summit

Türkiye's new Wall Street-trained finance chief will kick off a global investment roadshow at the G20 summit in New Delhi on Friday.

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek told reporters he would then travel to New York and European economic powerhouses Germany and Britain to meet with dozens of top chief executives.

"There will not be an investor that we are not in dialogue with," Şimşek said.

The Merrill Lynch veteran's attempt to talk up his reforms were boosted Thursday by a World Bank announcement that it was looking to boost its commitment to Türkiye from $17 billion to $35 billion over three years.

"We are determined to accompany Türkiye in the implementation of policies that will help its economy reach stability," Anadolu Agency quoted the bank's Türkiye programme director Humberto Lopez as saying.

The twin announcements came a day after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan issued his strongest pledge of support yet for Şimşek and his new economic team's different approach.





