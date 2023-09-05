Türkiye, Japan sign deal to boost trade, investment

Türkiye and Japan signed a cooperation agreement on Tuesday to promote trade, investment and economic partnership.

The agreement, signed by trade ministers in Istanbul, included holding a trade and investment summit, accelerating economic partnership, and expanding cooperation in third countries.

Omer Bolat, the Turkish trade minister, said the summit is planned to be organized in Tokyo soon.

Before the signing ceremony, Bolat and Yasutoshi Nishimura, the Japanese minister of economy, trade and industry, discussed economic relations between the two countries, the Turkish minister said.

The Japanese minister said that they discussed economic relations comprehensively.

Parties aim to increase economic relations to the level of strategic partnership, he added.

Touching on the February twin earthquakes in Türkiye, Nishimura said Japan will contribute to the recovery and reconstruction process in the quake-hit areas.