TÜRKIYES DOMESTIC CAR MANUFACTURER TOGG SETS DELIVERY RECORD

Deliveries of Türkiye's domestic car, Togg, are ongoing, and in August, a significant milestone was reached. Togg announced that they delivered 1,965 T10X vehicles during August alone, surpassing the total number of deliveries made during the three previous months, from May to July.

Published September 01,2023

In a statement, Togg proudly announced, "We said there is more than what you see. We broke a new record by bringing 1,965 T10Xs to our users in August. Thus, we have exceeded the total number of deliveries for 3 months in one month since we started delivery in May."







