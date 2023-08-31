News Economy Turkish finance chief Şimşek denies Central Bank intervention in exchange rate

Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has refuted claims that the Central Bank intervened in the exchange rate through the sale of reserves based on level targets.

Published August 31,2023

Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has clarified that the claim about the Central Bank's intervention in the exchange rate by selling reserves based on a level target is not accurate.



In a statement on social media, Şimşek emphasized that they are dedicated to enhancing and making the capital markets and Turkish lira instruments more appealing.



He also shared the message that all challenges will eventually be overcome with time.











