EU STRONGLY’ CONDEMNS RUSSIAN DRONE ATTACK ON UKRAINES GRAIN FACILITIES AT PORT OF IZMAIL

EU 'strongly’ condemns Russian drone attack on Ukraine's grain facilities at port of Izmail

The European Commission president on Wednesday "strongly" condemned an alleged Russian drone attack on Ukrainian grain facilities at the Danube River port of Izmail.

"Russia is intentionally and systemically targeting civilian infrastructure and destroying tons of grain meant to feed the world," Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Earlier, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that some 13,000 tons of grain have been destroyed in a Russian drone attack on the port overnight.

"These and other attacks against civilians are war crimes Russia will be held accountable for," von der Leyen said.

Russia suspended its participation in the UN and Türkiye-brokered Black Sea grain deal last month, saying the Russian part of the agreement was not implemented.