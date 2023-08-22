Food delivery firm Getir cuts some 2,500 jobs

The food delivery service Getir says it will lay off about 2,500 employees or just over 10% of its workforce due to the deteriorating market situation.



According to the announcement on Tuesday, the company currently employs about 23,000 people in five countries, including couriers, pickers and office employees.



The company did not disclose which sectors or countries will be affected by the layoffs. It said it was letting go the workers "with a heavy heart."



The Turkish delivery service is active in the so-called quick commerce sector, where customers can have supermarket products delivered to their doorstep within minutes via an app.



This business boomed in big cities, especially during the coronavirus pandemic, but it has deteriorated considerably since the pandemic ended.



Only a few weeks ago, Getir announced that the delivery service wanted to withdraw completely from Spain, Portugal and Italy. It was not disclosed how many employees had to leave the company as a result.



At the time, the company reportedly wanted to concentrate its business in Europe primarily on Germany. As part of its strategy in Europe's biggest economy, Getir bought out its competitor Gorillas in December.



Getir confirmed that it would continue to offer its services in Germany, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and the United States.



