Saudi Arabia-China Business Forum commence in Beijing

As reported by the official news agency of Saudi Arabia (SPA), the Saudi Arabia-China Business Forum has commenced in the capital city of China, Beijing.

From Saudi Arabia, the Minister of Housing, Majed Al-Hogail, and the Ambassador to Beijing, Abdulrahman bin Ahmed Al-Harbi, participated in the forum.

In a statement to SPA, Al-Hogail mentioned that the two countries have signed 12 investment agreements, totaling more than 5 billion riyals, covering areas such as infrastructure development, finance, housing, and real estate in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Hogail highlighted that the construction of 300,000 houses has begun in 17 cities across Saudi Arabia, with a total investment value exceeding 100 billion riyals (27 billion dollars), and he called on Chinese firms to invest in the country.

During his 4-day visit to China, Minister Al-Hogail will engage in discussions with Chinese officials regarding the enhancement of infrastructure projects in municipal and housing sectors across Saudi Arabian cities, as well as exploring investment opportunities.