TÜRKIYES POST-ELECTION STABILITY ATTRACTS GROWING FOREIGN INVESTOR INTEREST

After the elections, the foreign investors' interest in Türkiye has been increasing due to the continuation of stability, appointments to the economic management and the Central Bank, normalization steps in monetary policy, and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's Gulf tour.

Today, critical meetings were held in this context. Minister of Treasury and Finance, Mehmet Şimşek, met with international investors as part of the Türkiye Economic Forum organized by JP Morgan in Istanbul.

It was reported that around 50 investors participated in the Türkiye Economic Forum. Minister Şimşek gave a presentation on the Turkish economy during the forum and held discussions with various international investor groups.