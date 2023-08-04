Quran burning incidents escalate tensions in Sweden and Denmark

In recent times, attacks on the Quran have intensified in Sweden and Denmark, and allowing such provocations is met with strong reactions.

The Muslim world demanded that Scandinavian governments ban such actions.

The government initially stated that stricter border controls would be implemented until August 10.

Danish Minister of Justice, Peter Hummelgaard, stated, "The recent incidents of Quran burning have impacted the current security situation, as stated by the security police."

ATTACKS ON THE QURAN CONTINUE

Today, attacks on the Quran in Copenhagen, the capital of Denmark, continued.

Members of the anti-Islam and extreme nationalist group called "Danske Patrioter (Danish Patriots)" burned the Quran in front of the embassies of Türkiye, Iraq, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Iran in Copenhagen.

The group, displaying anti-Islam banners and chanting slogans, livestreamed the event on their social media account.

The provocations were carried out under police protection.

The group announced on their social media account that they would carry out Quran attacks throughout Denmark.

Facebook restricted some videos of the group.

QURAN PROVOCATIONS IN SWEDEN AND DENMARK

Danish far-right politician and leader of the Stram Kurs party, Rasmus Paludan, continued Quran burning provocations in Sweden's cities of Malmö, Norrköping, Jönköping, and the capital Stockholm during the Easter holiday in 2022.

Paludan burned the Quran in front of Türkiye's Stockholm Embassy on January 21 and in front of Türkiye's Copenhagen Embassy on January 27.

On the first day of Eid al-Adha, June 28, Salwan Momika of Iraqi origin burned the Quran in front of Stockholm Mosque under police protection.

Momika also burned the Quran and the Iraqi flag in front of Iraq's Stockholm Embassy on July 20.

In Denmark, an Islamophobic and extreme nationalist group started attacks on the Turkish flag and the Quran in front of Türkiye's Copenhagen Embassy in April.

Members of the group, displaying anti-Islam banners and slogans, burned the Quran in front of the embassies of Iraq on July 21, Iran and Iraq on July 24, and Egypt and Türkiye on July 25 in Copenhagen.

On July 28, the group burned the Quran in front of a mosque in Copenhagen and on August 1, they set fire to the Quran in front of the embassies of Türkiye, Iraq, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia in Copenhagen.

They also burned a book that they claimed was written by Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Lars Lökke Rasmussen.

On July 31, while the 18th Extraordinary Foreign Ministers' Meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was held to address attacks on the Quran, attacks on the Quran took place again in Denmark and Sweden.

Many countries, including Türkiye, expressed their reactions to these actions being carried out under police protection and with permission from the authorities.

On July 25, during the United Nations General Assembly, a draft resolution condemning violence against sacred books as a violation of international law and strongly denouncing such actions was adopted.