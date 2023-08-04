President Putin urges domestic vehicle use : Russian automobile industry hit by sanctions

Due to the Russo-Ukrainian War, Russia has been subjected to various sanctions in different sectors.

The sanctions have also impacted the Russian automobile industry.

As a result of the conflict in Ukraine, the industry in question faced Western sanctions, leading to over a 50% reduction in spending on new cars last year.

Responding to the situation, Russian President Vladimir Putin pressed a button, first rejecting the demand for foreign vehicle purchases and then urging bureaucrats to use domestically produced vehicles.

President Vladimir Putin of Russia evaluated the country's economic situation by meeting with top executives from various companies in Moscow, the capital city.

Putin emphasized that Russia does not plan to completely halt imports from abroad, stating, "Of course, there is a need for imports as well. But certain essential things, those that we consume ourselves, should be directed to domestic producers."

He addressed bureaucrats: "Use domestic cars."

Russian President Putin uses the domestically produced Aurus Senat limousine as his official vehicle.