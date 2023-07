The annual inflation rate was at 5.3% in the euro area, easing from 5.5% in June, according to Eurostat on Monday.

The statistical office's preliminary figures showed that food, alcohol and tobacco posted the highest rate with 10.8%, down from 11.6%. Services with 5.6%, and non-energy industrial goods with 5% followed

Energy saw a negative inflation rate of 6.1%.

Among eurozone countries, the highest price increases were seen in Slovakia (10.2%), Croatia (8.1%), and Lithuania (7.1%).