MNG KARGO TO JOIN DHLS GLOBAL NETWORK OF PARCEL DELIVERY COMPANIES

World-famous courier firm DHL has signed a deal to buy Turkish parcel delivery company MNG Kargo and its subsidiaries, according to a statement from the company on Tuesday.

Türkiye's parcel market is expected to post double-digit growth over the next years, thanks to a young and dynamic population with high affinity for digitalization and online shopping, read the statement.

Ecommerce is one of the focus areas of DHL Group's Strategy 2025 to strengthen the profitable core and secure long term growth, it added.

Underlining the importance of e-commerce for the growth of logistics services and especially for parcel volumes, CEO Tobias Meyer said: "We, therefore, continuously work to expand our footprint in the e-commerce sector - whether through organic or inorganic growth."

"MNG Kargo complements our business portfolio and will help further to strengthen our position in this sector," he added.

MNG Kargo, with 27 mid-mile sorting centers and over 800 last-mile branches, is one of the leading parcel delivery companies in Türkiye, delivering parcels to 600,000 addresses per day.

Pablo Ciano, CEO DHL eCommerce, said: "The acquisition of MNG Kargo will strengthen our network and help us connect our customers with the Turkish market, and vice versa."









