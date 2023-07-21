Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz met with the business world to discuss the economic agenda for Türkiye. He said that exports are expected to increase this year compared to last year, and that the goal is to increase result-oriented investment.

Yılmaz also said that increasing financing opportunities and domestic national technology investments are a priority. He added that well-defined and result-oriented reform steps will be taken to improve the investment environment in Türkiye.

The Vice President also said that the government is planning to consult with unions before the Medium-Term Program (MTP) is released. He said that the proposals and expectations of the private sector and working segments will be reflected in the MTP.

Yılmaz's statements come as Türkiye is seeking to consolidate financial stability, grow in stability and confidence, and increase employment. The government is also working to bring sustainable solutions to the current account deficit through fiscal policy, structural reforms, and monetary policy.

The Vice President concluded by saying that the private sector plays a key role in the economy, and that their opinions and suggestions are valuable.









