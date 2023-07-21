RUSSIAS PUTIN SAYS WEST STOKING FLAMES OF WAR

 Contact Us
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West of exacerbating the tensions and conflict between Russia and Ukraine. He claimed that the support provided by Western countries to Ukraine, including the supply of weapons, was fanning the "flames of war."

Published July 21,2023
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the West was stoking the "flames of war" by supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, and that Western weapons supplied to Ukraine "burn well" on the battlefield.

Putin was making televised remarks to members of his Security Council at the start of an online meeting.

Putin accused Poland of having territorial ambitions in the former Soviet Union, and said any aggression against Russia's neighbour and close ally Belarus would be considered aggression against Russia.

Moscow would react to any aggression against Belarus "with all means at our disposal", Putin told a meeting of his Security Council in televised remarks.