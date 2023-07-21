RUSSIAS PUTIN SAYS WEST STOKING FLAMES OF WAR

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that the West was stoking the "flames of war" by supporting Ukraine in its conflict with Russia, and that Western weapons supplied to Ukraine "burn well" on the battlefield.

Putin was making televised remarks to members of his Security Council at the start of an online meeting.

Putin accused Poland of having territorial ambitions in the former Soviet Union, and said any aggression against Russia's neighbour and close ally Belarus would be considered aggression against Russia.

Moscow would react to any aggression against Belarus "with all means at our disposal", Putin told a meeting of his Security Council in televised remarks.







