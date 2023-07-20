Kyiv condemns 'unfriendly and populist' Polish move to extend ban on Ukrainian grain

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Thursday a proposal by Poland to extend a ban on Ukrainian grain exports was an "unfriendly and populist move".

"During this critical time, Poland intends to continue blocking the export of UA (Ukrainian) grain to the EU. This is an unfriendly and populist move that will severely impact global food security and Ukraine's economy," he wrote on Twitter.

Five central European countries want a European Union ban on Ukrainian grain imports to be extended at least until the end of the year. The ban is set to expire on Sept. 15.