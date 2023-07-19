Nine agreements signed between Türkiye and Saudi Arabia

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to Saudi Arabia was welcomed with joy. The signing of 9 Memorandums of Understanding in various fields at the Saudi-Turkish Investment Forum was praised.

According to the news from the official Saudi Press Agency , the Council of Ministers, convened at Salam Palace in Jeddah, was chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

At the beginning of the session, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman informed the Council of Ministers about the outcomes of his official meetings with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

During the Council of Ministers meeting, it was noted that as a result of these meetings, various agreements were signed between Saudi Arabia and the Republic of Türkkiye in different fields. The praise for the signing of 9 Memorandums of Understanding in various areas at the Saudi-Turkish Investment Forum was also mentioned during the meeting.

Agreements were signed between the Republic of Türkiye and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the fields of direct investment, defense industry, energy, defense, and communication.

According to an announcement made on his social media account, Saudi Arabia's Defense Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, stated that they have signed a Defense Cooperation Plan with Türkiye's National Defense Minister, Mr. Yaşar Güler, as part of their military and defense cooperation efforts between the two friendly countries. He further mentioned that they have signed two procurement agreements between the ministry and Baykar company to enhance Saudi Arabia's defense and production capabilities. As part of this, Saudi Arabia will be purchasing UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) from Türkiye.

In his statement, Baykar CEO Haluk Bayraktar said, "We have signed the Bayraktar AKINCI UAV export and cooperation agreement with the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Defense. May this be a auspicious and successful contract, the largest defense and aviation export agreement in the history of the Republic of Türkiye."