Turkish Consumer Protection Board fines company 44 million liras for deceptive advertisements

In Advertising Board meeting held on July 11, 2023, they implemented various administrative sanctions, including access restrictions, for advertisements and unfair commercial practices that deceive and mislead consumers, exploiting their lack of experience and knowledge.

Out of the 94 cases discussed in this month's meeting, 80 were found to be in violation of regulations, resulting in a total of 6,070,113 Turkish liras in administrative fines and the imposition of suspension penalties. Additionally, access restrictions were imposed for 6 cases.

Thus, in the first 7 months of the year, a total of 1,253 cases were reviewed and evaluated by the Board, with suspension penalties applied to 1,109 cases identified as deceptive advertisements or unfair commercial practices.

Furthermore, a total of 43,733,953 Turkish liras in administrative fines were imposed, and access was blocked for 34 cases.

The main agenda topic of the Board's 335th meeting was the discrepancies between the main promise and exceptions in advertisements. It was observed that these discrepancies, particularly in various campaign advertisements, arise when the essential elements of the campaign, such as the maximum discount amount that can be enjoyed or the minimum basket amount required to benefit from the campaign, are not clearly and comprehensibly communicated to consumers.

Accordingly, various sanctions were applied to companies that deceive consumers and manipulate their purchasing decisions by presenting campaign main promises in a manner inconsistent with the campaign exceptions in their promotional materials targeting consumers under various campaigns.