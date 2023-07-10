European Central Bank to take public suggestions on new euro notes

The European Central Bank (ECB) launched a public consultation on the design of the new euro banknotes.



European citizens have until the end of August to express their opinions on what should be on the notes, the ECB announced in Frankfurt on Monday.



"There is a strong link between our single currency and our shared European identity, and our new series of banknotes should emphasize this," said ECB President Christine Lagarde.



"We want Europeans to identify with the design of euro banknotes, which is why they will play an active role in selecting the new theme."



There are seven different themes to choose from, including European culture, birds symbolizing free movement, rivers or hands.



