US Treasury chief set to visit China for high-level talks

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is set to arrive in China on Thursday for crucial discussions as relations between the two economic superpowers remain fraught.

Yellen's visit, which is expected to continue until Sunday, will mark her first trip to Beijing as treasury secretary.

She will engage in meetings with senior Chinese officials to address various bilateral concerns, as well as global challenges such as climate change, and debt issues in emerging markets and developing economies.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have soured in recent years over several issues including Taiwan, semiconductor trade, and a suspected Chinese spy balloon over US territory.

Her visit comes days after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Beijing last month, where he also met Chinese President Xi Jinping.














