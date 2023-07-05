TÜRKIYES ANNUAL INFLATION HITS 18-MONTH LOW IN JUNE

Türkiye's annual inflation rate came in at 38.21% in June, marking the lowest level since December 2021, official figures showed on Wednesday.

The country's annual inflation was 36.08% in December 2021, 78.62% in June 2022, 48.69% in January 2023, and 39.59% in May 2023, according to data by the Turkish Statistical Institute .

In June, the highest annual price change was seen in hotels, cafes and restaurants with 67.22%, while the lowest change was in housing with 14.76%.

Türkiye's monthly inflation reached 3.92% in June.