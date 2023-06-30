IMF makes more cash available to Ukraine, for budget support

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has made another cash injection available to Ukraine.



The executive board completed an initial review of the $15.6 billion (€14.4 billion) aid program, allowing Ukraine immediate access to about $890 million, the IMF said on Friday. The money is to be used for budget support, it said.



The loan program - a so-called Extended Fund Facility (EFF) - was approved in March, according to the IMF, and is part of a total $115 billion support package for Ukraine. The IMF certified that the Ukrainian authorities had made "great progress in meeting their commitments under difficult conditions."







