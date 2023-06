Sweden's central bank on Thursday raised its key interest rate to its highest level in 15 years as inflation remains too high.

Riksbank raised the rate by 0.25 percentage points to 3.75 percent.

"The Riksbank's policy rate increases are having an effect, but for inflation to return to the target of 2 percent within a reasonable period of time, monetary policy needs to be tightened further," the bank said in a statement.