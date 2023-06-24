 Contact Us
News Economy Türkiye breaks daily export record

Türkiye breaks daily export record

Anadolu Agency ECONOMY
Published June 24,2023
Subscribe
TÜRKIYE BREAKS DAILY EXPORT RECORD
(AA Photo)

The Turkish trade minister said Saturday that the country reached a historic high of $2.121 billion in daily exports on June 23.

"Our exports amounted to $2.121 billion with a daily historical record on June 23. The threshold of 2 billion dollars in daily exports has been exceeded," Ömer Bolat said in a tweet.

Bolat also highlighted that the current daily export value surpasses the annual export figures of 1977 ($1.753 billion) and the monthly export figures of 1999 ($1.940 billion in August).

He hailed the strength and dynamism of exporters in achieving this historic milestone despite economic challenges.

The decrease in the Eurozone's PMI, reached a 37-month-low, with Germany, the largest trading partner, registering a PMI of 41, he added.

Bolat stressed the importance of sustainable export growth, reduced import dependence, macroeconomic stability, and an investment-friendly environment with a strong production-export chain.

Turkish exports grew 14.4% from a year ago to $21.7 billion in May, while imports surged 15.5% to $34.2 billion, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Türkiye's main trading partner Germany received $1.8 billion worth of Turkish exports in May. Other main overseas shipments were to the U.S. amounting $1.3 billion, to the UK with $1.1 billion, to Iraq with $1.01 billion, and to Italy with $1 billion.