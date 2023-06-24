Türkiye breaks daily export record

The Turkish trade minister said Saturday that the country reached a historic high of $2.121 billion in daily exports on June 23.

"Our exports amounted to $2.121 billion with a daily historical record on June 23. The threshold of 2 billion dollars in daily exports has been exceeded," Ömer Bolat said in a tweet.

Bolat also highlighted that the current daily export value surpasses the annual export figures of 1977 ($1.753 billion) and the monthly export figures of 1999 ($1.940 billion in August).

He hailed the strength and dynamism of exporters in achieving this historic milestone despite economic challenges.

The decrease in the Eurozone's PMI, reached a 37-month-low, with Germany, the largest trading partner, registering a PMI of 41, he added.

Bolat stressed the importance of sustainable export growth, reduced import dependence, macroeconomic stability, and an investment-friendly environment with a strong production-export chain.

Turkish exports grew 14.4% from a year ago to $21.7 billion in May, while imports surged 15.5% to $34.2 billion, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

Türkiye's main trading partner Germany received $1.8 billion worth of Turkish exports in May. Other main overseas shipments were to the U.S. amounting $1.3 billion, to the UK with $1.1 billion, to Iraq with $1.01 billion, and to Italy with $1 billion.





















