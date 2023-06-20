TURKISH AIRLINES RECEIVES PRESTIGIOUS TITLE OF EUROPES BEST AIRLINE FOR EIGHTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Turkish Airlines was named Europe's best airline for the eighth consecutive year by air transport rating agency Skytrax, the national flag carrier said on Tuesday.

The company also received awards of the best business class catering, best economy class catering, best airline in Southern Europe, and best economy class seat in Europe at the World Airline Awards.

The survey included responses of more than 20 million customers from over 100 nationalities.

"This award strengthens our flag carrier's leading position in the sector. We will continue to improve our service standards and provide the best possible experience for our guests," Turkish Airlines CEO Bilal Ekşi said.

The awards, known as the "Oscars of the Aviation Industry," were announced at an event held at the Paris Air and Space Museum.

Edward Plaisted, CEO of Skytrax, said: "It has been a fantastic year for Turkish Airlines in terms of awards, and winning the top prize as the best airline in Europe for the eighth time is a remarkable achievement."

At the awards, Qatar Airways lost its title as the world's best airline to Singapore Airlines in 2023 and ranked the second.

"It is a fabulous achievement for Singapore Airlines to achieve this world's best airline title for 2023," Plaisted said.

Japan's All Nippon Airways was the world's third-best carrier, Emirates ranked fourth and Japan Airlines came fifth.

Turkish Airlines rose one place and became the world's sixth-best airline out of more than 325 airlines included in the survey results.

Turkish Airlines ranked the world's eighth-strongest airline brand, according to a survey by valuation and strategy consultancy Brand Finance in May.