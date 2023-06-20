News Economy Erdoğan thanks all stakeholders for contributing to determination of minimum wage

Erdoğan thanks all stakeholders for contributing to determination of minimum wage

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced that the minimum wage in Turkey will be increased to a net amount of 11,402 TL as of July 1, 2023. Erdogan also thanked all stakeholders, including workers and employers, who contributed to the determination of the minimum wage through a consensus-based approach.

Agencies and A News ECONOMY Published June 20,2023 Subscribe

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that the minimum wage in Türkiye will be increased to a net amount of 11,402 TL starting from July 1, 2023.



This decision was reached by the Minimum Wage Determination Commission, which agreed on a gross minimum wage of 13,414 TL.



Erdoğan expressed his wishes for the increase to bring benefit and prosperity to the nation and thanked all stakeholders, including workers and employers, who participated in the consensus-based process of determining the minimum wage.









