DISCOVERY OF IRON ORE IN BINGÖL EXPECTED TO DECREASE TÜRKIYES CURRENT ACCOUNT DEFICIT

A significant development has taken place in Bingöl that holds great economic potential for both the country and the region.

During his visit to his hometown, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz unveiled a project focused on employment and investment, announcing the discovery of a substantial iron ore deposit in the Servi region:

"We have made a remarkable discovery of iron ore in the Servi region. Project studies are currently underway, with an initial investment plan of up to $800 million. We anticipate that this project will start in the near future, bringing value not only to Bingöl but also to Türkiye as a whole. It is projected to reduce the current account deficit by $600 million annually, while simultaneously generating employment opportunities and fostering economic growth."





The TRT Haber team had the opportunity to visit the project area, which is set to employ 10,000 people. Extensive drilling work has been conducted in the region, with approximately 300 million tons of iron ore reserves identified through the exploration efforts.

The facility is projected to produce a total of 100 million tons of iron ore pellets, thereby significantly reducing foreign dependency on raw materials in the iron and steel industry.



The project, which prioritizes the utilization of domestic and national resources, aims for swift completion and commencement of production.

Once operational, the facility will become the largest iron ore pelletizing facility in the country, further bolstering the domestic industry and contributing to its growth and self-sustainability.



