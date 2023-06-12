Turkish mobility app Marti to be listed on New York Stock Exchange

Türkiye's mobility app Marti said Monday it will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

The approval by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is a milestone for Türkiye's transport ecosystem, Marti said in a statement.

CEO Oguz Alper Oktem said: "We believe that in the coming years, all transportation vehicles will be electrified and shared. With this vision, we created one of the largest micro-mobility fleets in the world."

Founded in 2018, Marti operates a fleet of mopeds, bikes, and scooters, all of them electric.