VP Yılmaz: Our goal is to elevate Türkiye to top league in global economy

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz recently spoke to TRT Haber in Bingöl, sharing essential insights on Türkiye's future economic prospects and its dynamic foreign policy approach.



Yılmaz expressed the government's determination to realize the "Century of Türkiye" in the new period, aiming to elevate the country to the upper-income group. He emphasized that Türkiye will implement a robust economic policy with the goal of surpassing a per capita income that sat at $13,000.



The vice president emphasized the importance of developing Türkiye's technological infrastructure and defense industry.



He highlighted recent achievements in manned and unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as projects like TOGG (Turkey's Automobile Initiative Group), indicating that many more groundbreaking endeavors are on the horizon.

Yılmaz stressed that economic development should benefit all segments of society, with the goal of distributing success across various groups. This inclusive process will involve contributions from all regions and encompass support for SMEs, young people, and women.



Türkiye aims to be among the leading nations and rise as a significant global power in the 21st century, while also pursuing a more effective and influential foreign policy.



VP Yılmaz outlined a clear economic framework focused on sustainable growth, indicating that new steps and projects will be implemented based on global conditions. Evaluating the needs of the day and collaborating with all institutions will be key elements of Türkiye's approach.



Yılmaz highlighted Türkiye's remarkable achievements in terms of growth, exports, and stability, emphasizing the government's commitment to maintaining this positive trajectory. The fundamental principle will be to foster growth within a stable environment, following a comprehensive program and implementing a predictable economic policy.

Lastly, VP Yılmaz underscored Türkiye's impactful presence in the region, characterizing it as a country that exerts its power effectively and plays a significant role. He described Ankara's foreign policy as entrepreneurial, emphasizing its ability to shape and influence regional dynamics.

Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz's statements reflect Türkiye's ambitious aspirations for economic growth and a proactive foreign policy, showcasing the country's determination to realize its potential and emerge as a major player on the global stage.









