Revision of fees for international ships passing through Turkish Straits

Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Abdulkadir Uraloğlu , has announced a revision in the fees imposed on ships passing through the Turkish Straits without making a port call.



In a written statement, Minister Uraloğlu underlined the significance of this adjustment, stating that it marks the first increase in 39 years and aims to boost foreign currency inflows into the country.

Under the regulations outlined in the Montreux Convention, the strait tolls have been calculated at a rate of $0.8063 per net ton for international ships transiting the straits from 1983 until October 7, 2022.



However, Minister Uraloğlu revealed that the net tonnage fee has been updated to $4.08, and as of July 1, 2023, it will further increase to $4.42.

Minister Uraloğlu emphasized that according to the Montreux Convention, ships passing through the Turkish Straits without making a call are subject to three charges: health inspection service, lighthouse service, and rescue service. Previously, these prices remained fixed, but with the latest presidential decision, they will be updated annually.

Providing an example of the recent price adjustments, Minister Abdulkadir Uraloğlu said that a ship with a net tonnage of 10,000 tons used to pay $3,240 for lighthouse, rescue, and health services before October 7, 2022.



Following the first price adjustment in October 2022, this fee increased to $16,393. With the upcoming tariff change on July 1, a ship with the same net tonnage will be required to pay $17,760. This historic step towards increasing foreign currency inflows is expected to have a positive impact on the country's economy.





