Search in eastern Germany linked to Nord Stream pipeline blasts

German investigators probing the explosions on the Nord Stream gas pipelines running under the Baltic Sea searched residential premises in the eastern city of Frankfurt an der Oder last week, federal prosecutors reported on Friday.



The premises were those of a person not under suspicion of causing the blasts, which occurred in September last year, the spokeswoman for the prosecutors based in Karlsruhe said, confirming earlier reports in the German media.



According to the reports, the premises belong to a former partner of one of the suspects in the case.



At the end of September, four leaks were discovered near the Danish island of Bernholm in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 lines built to carry gas directly from Russia to Germany.



German federal prosecutors launched an investigation on October 10 on suspicion that the explosions were caused deliberately.



German media have traced the blasts to Ukraine, alleging the existence of front companies. The reports also refer to a person with possible links to the Ukrainian military.



Neither the German government nor the prosecutors have commented on the reports.



