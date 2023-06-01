Some British shops limit high-value products on shelves to discourage shoplifting

According to a report in The Times, certain M&S stores have implemented a practice of displaying a limited number of high-value products, such as steaks, while select Co-op stores have done the same with jars of coffee.



This change is in response to an increase in theft cases amid the ongoing cost-of-living crisis. The British Retail Consortium's crime survey revealed eight million incidents of shoplifting between 2021 and 2022.

A customer at M&S' Harrow store in northwest London noticed only three steaks on display and was informed by a staff member that the limited availability was intended to discourage shoplifting.



M&S spokesperson stated that limiting higher-value items on display is a common practice among retailers in stores with high theft incidents to ensure the safety of employees and customers. However, if customers require more of a specific item, store staff are available to assist.

Another Twitter user recently shared that their local Co-op store had introduced "dummy" jars of coffee. These empty products were labelled as not for sale, and customers were instructed to ask a staff member for assistance.



A Co-op worker responded, explaining that managing shoplifting is a challenge for food retailers, emphasizing the importance of protecting the safety of their colleagues.



To address rising crime levels, a small number of Co-op stores have implemented product security measures like the use of "dummy products."







