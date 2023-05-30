Nestlé chief financial officer to step down, replacement named

Swiss food and beverage giant Nestlé SA has announced the retirement and replacement of its chief financial officer.



Nestlé said on Tuesday that its executive vice president and chief financial officer, Francois-Xavier Roger, has decided to step down and to pursue new professional challenges.



Anna Manz, currently chief financial officer and a member of the board for the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), will join Nestlé as chief financial officer as soon as she is released from her present duties.



At that time, she will also become a member of the executive board of Nestlé as an executive vice president, the Swiss food and beverage giant said in a statement.



Nestlé noted that Francois-Xavier Roger will remain in his role until his successor's arrival.



Prior to LSEG, Anna served as chief financial officer and executive director at Johnson Matthey. Before that, she spent 17 years at Diageo in a number of senior roles, including chief strategy director, chief financial officer of Asia Pacific and group treasurer.



