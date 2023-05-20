TÜRKIYES FLAG CARRIER TURKISH AIRLINES CELEBRATES 90TH ANNIVERSARY WITH A FLEET OF 415 AIRCRAFT

 Contact Us
Published May 20,2023
Türkiye's flag carrier Turkish Airlines, established in 1933 with a five-aircraft fleet and 28 seats, celebrated its 90th anniversary with a fleet of 415 aircraft.

The carrier, which made its first foreign flight between Ankara-Istanbul-Athens in 1947, currently flies to 344 points in 129 countries and five continents with a total number of staff of 82,000.

The firm is now planning to have an 800-aircraft fleet as of 2033 and fly to 400 points with a total staff of 150,000.

Ahmet Bolat, the CEO of the carrier, said in a press release on Saturday that Turkish Airlines continues its journey, beginning 90 years ago.

The carrier was named "Best Airline In Europe," "Top-10 International Airline," "Five Star Global Airline," "Best Airline Of Eastern Europe," and "Top-3 Global Airlines " by international institutions.