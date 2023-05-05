AIR FRANCE-KLMS LOSSES NARROW AS PASSENGER NUMBERS TICK UP IN Q1

Air France-KLM on Friday posted a loss before tax of €378 million ($417 million) for the first quarter, narrower than the €546 million a year ago, boosted by higher capacity and load factor.



The Franco-Dutch air carrier had a net loss of €344 million, or €0.14 per share, for the quarter compared with €552 million in the previous year.



Air France-KLM saw 19.7 million passengers in the quarter, which was 35.3% higher year-on-year. Capacity increased by 19.8%.



Quarterly revenues increased 42% to €6.3 billion from €4.4 billion last year.



