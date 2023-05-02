Scholz says bureaucracy must go for Germany to reach economic targets

The German government aims to cut bureaucracy to promote economic development, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told a conference organized by the Dresden chamber of crafts on Tuesday.



"We aim to get rid of many more regulations that are currently in the way," Scholz said.



If all the reports needed for securing permits for the government's growth targets were drawn up, "then we will not be finished in 2030, and probably not even in 2050," Scholz said.



An investigation was needed into how things could be done differently, he said, adding that over past decades, Germans had got used to a comfortable tempo, where there was time for everything.



Looking at all the regulations, it would be impossible to have 80% of Germany's electricity generated by renewables by 2030, and this was true in many other areas, he said.



Earlier in the day, Scholz, along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, opened an extension to chipmaker Infineon Dresden plant.



"Dresden is without a doubt a digital beacon in Europe," said von der Leyen, ahead of the ceremony. She praised the expansion as a major boost for Saxony and Europe and an important milestone.



Europe can be proud of its digital strengths, but there is still much more to do - and this is where Dresden comes in, von der Leyen said.



She said Dresden's new plant would improve supply chains for Europe's most important goods and technologies.















