More weaknesses, vulnerabilities in U.S. banking possible: IMF chief

Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, on May 1, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, said more weaknesses and vulnerabilities in the U.S. banking industry are possible amid the recent crisis.

"It doesn't mean that we have a free pass. It doesn't mean that there wouldn't be more vulnerabilities to come," she said Monday during an address at the 2023 Milken Institute Global Conference in the U.S. state of California.

Georgieva's comments came after the troubled First Republic Bank was closed by U.S. regulators earlier Monday.

U.S. President Joe Biden later said federal regulators' actions are keeping the U.S. banking system "safe and sound."

Georgieva said the IMF welcomed the swift action by American regulators but warned that the strength of the global financial system is tested, yet there are hurdles in global markets.

About the recent U.S. banking crisis, which saw quick the demise of four banks, Georgieva said there are "new regulatory and disclosure thinking around how we deal with this."