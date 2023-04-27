Türkiye aims for tourism revenues of $100B by 2028

Türkiye is shooting for tourism revenues of $100 billion by 2028, over double last year's figure of $46 billion, the deputy culture and tourism minister said.

Türkiye is taking quick, bold steps to become one of the world's top tourism destinations, Nadir Alpaslan told a meeting in the southeastern province of Gaziantep on Wednesday.

Following the pandemic dampening travel worldwide, Türkiye's Tourism Promotion and Development Agency helped the country's sector make a rapid recovery, he said.

The country's tourism revenues totaled $38.9 billion in 2019 but fell to $14.8 billion in 2020 due to pandemic restrictions.

While Türkiye's tourism revenues in 2021 reached $30.2 billion, last year they jumped to $46.3 billion, according to official data.





