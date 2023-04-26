German public transport workers hold strike over pay

German public transport workers began a one-day warning strike in several regions on Wednesday due to an ongoing dispute over pay.

Bus and train drivers in various municipalities in the federal states of Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria, and Baden-Wurttemberg have joined the strike action, according to the ver.di union.

The union is currently negotiating with around 40 transport companies in these municipalities, and demanding no less than €550 ($608) wage increase per month for a period of 12 months.

Meanwhile, German national rail operator Deutsche Bahn's collective bargaining negotiations with the EVG union ended without an agreement on Wednesday.

The union, which has around 230,000 members, accused the Deutsche Bahn's management for the failed negotiations and warned the company of further strikes.

"Instead of jointly looking for ways to get into negotiations, the Deutsche Bahn's chief negotiator is packing his bags and leaving the negotiating venue. This may mean that there will be new strikes," the EVG's deputy head Kristian Loroch told local media.

The union is demanding a 12% and no less than €650 ($718) wage increase per month.

Germany has seen a wave of strikes in recent months as employees demand higher wages to offset the cost-of-living crisis.