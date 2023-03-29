Turkish banks see $3.48B net profit in February

A money changer counts Turkish lira bills at an currency exchange office in central Istanbul, Türkiye, August 21, 2015. (REUTERS File Photo)

Net profit of Turkish banks reached 65.6 billion Turkish liras ($3.48 billion) in February, nearly double in lira terms compared to last year, the country's banking watchdog announced on Wednesday.

Total assets of the lenders totaled at 15 trillion liras ($797.5 billion) in February, rising from 9.5 trillion liras ($687.4 billion) in the same month last year, the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency data showed.

Loans, the largest sub-category of assets, amounted to 8.1 trillion Turkish liras ($427.3 billion) last month.

On the liabilities side, deposits held at lenders in Türkiye-the largest liabilities item-came in at 9.4 trillion Turkish liras ($500.7 billion).

The sector's regulatory capital-to-risk-weighted-assets ratio-the higher the better-stood at 17.15% at the end of February.

The ratio of non-performing loans to total cash loans-the lower the better-was 1.93%.

As of end-February, a total of 54 state/private/foreign lenders-including deposit banks, participation banks, and development and investment banks-were operating in Türkiye.

The sector had 209,208 employees working at 1,156 branches both in Türkiye and abroad, along with a total of 48,858 ATMs.