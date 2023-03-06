German discounter Lidl plans to open dozens of new stores in Denmark

German discount grocery store chain Lidl said it aims to open more than 60 new stores in Denmark in the coming years, with the goal to have over 200 outlets in the country, up from the 139 at present.



The company confirmed the expansion plans to dpa following a report in the Danish newspaper Finans.



The grocery industry in Denmark is in a state of flux.



Aldi, another German discounter, announced in December that it would withdraw from the country after more than four decades. More than half of the 188 Aldi branches will be taken over by competitor REMA 1000, if the competition authorities have given their approval.



Finans reported Lidl is taking over four stores and four construction projects started by Aldi.



The food group Coop Denmark is also in the process of merging the three chains Kvickly, SuperBrugsen and Irma into one chain called Coop.



